$1M, $200K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Monday night’s drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one took home the jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but some lottery players in Florida woke up richer.

Florida Lottery’s website shows that one person matched five of the five numbers, but not the Powerball. Monday’s winning numbers were 5-8-9-17-41 and 21 as the Powerball.

The ticket that matched five of five numbers is worth $1 million. It was sold at the MZ Food Mart located at 5247 S. MacDill Avenue in Tampa.

The Florida Lottery said five tickets sold matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball. Those tickets are worth $50,000.

Powerball: No winner in Monday’s drawing; jackpot soars to $1 billion

Three tickets sold also matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball, but added the Powerplay option, which multiplied the prize by 4. Those tickets won $200,000, the Florida Lottery said.

With no jackpot winner in Monday night’s drawing, Wednesday night’s drawing will be for $1 billion. You can see if your numbers match with the Powerball drawing live on CBS47 and FOX30 before Action News Jax at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

What do you do if you’re a winner?

How do you claim the winning tickets sold in Monday’s drawing or any other winning ticket in Florida?

Florida Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

Florida Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option.

Florida Lottery Scratch-Off and Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.