Central Florida mayor seeks safer and quieter Brightline railroad crossings

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brightline trains pass through Brevard County 32 times per day and many those railroad crossing are in the City of Melbourne.

That means hours of horn blasts for area residents.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV, “It’s very loud and it’s constant. So, it’s a quality-of-life issue within the City of Melbourne and many, many, many of our residents, they want the quiet zone. So, if we can get these upgrades done, that’s something that we can approach.”

Alfrey told WFTV that the city is pursuing federal grants with the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization to make improvements like quad gates at additional crossings that would put the city in a better position to apply for the quiet zone designation through the Federal Railroad Administration.

