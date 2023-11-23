Child rapist suspect arrested in Florida after fleeing Tennessee officials

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An accused child rapist, who escaped prison in Tennessee, was arrested in Florida after being on the run for over a month.

Sean Williams was arrested in Pinellas County and is now awaiting his extradition back to Tennessee. Officials said Williams escaped during a prison transport back on Oct. 18. They said a camera in the van wasn’t working, and Williams broke a back window and got out.

The same day, Williams allegedly stole a car and made his way into North Carolina. He was spotted there on Nov. 17.

After that, officials said he likely made his way to Pinellas County near Tampa.

Williams was born and raised in Florida and was arrested Tuesday. He must still go through an extradition hearing before he’s sent back to Tennessee.

