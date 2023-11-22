Daytona Beach police say man arrested after woman stabbed to death, baby killed in intentional fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach said they have arrested a man after a Central Florida mother was stabbed to death and her baby died after a fire that was intentionally set, our sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

Officers said three children, including a 1-month-old baby, was inside the apartment where Denjah Moore was murdered.

Two of the children were rescued, and the baby died as a result of the fire, according to police.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the suspect charged in the deadly fire, Charles Ivy, is the father of at least two of those young kids.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The defendant in this incident deserves a special place in the gates of Hell, for what he did,” Young said.

Police are now sharing more details on how investigators say Ivy is connected to the horrific crimes.

The fire started just after midnight on Tuesday at the Countryside Apartments on Beville Road.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The fire department says the way the smoke flowed to the outside of the home and believes it was intentionally started inside.

“Unfortunately, they only call us when there’s trouble, a problem, or a crisis,” said Lt. Antwan Lewis with the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Cell phone video captured a sea of red flashing lights from fire trucks and ambulances.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.