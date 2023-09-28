DeSantis fields attacks during second GOP Presidential Debate, some more true than others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis came under fire during Wednesday night’s second GOP Presidential Primary debate after having mostly escaped direct criticism during the first debate.

First, former Vice President Mike Pence took a shot at DeSantis on the state budget.

“You know, Ron you talk a really good game about cutting spending, but you’ve increased spending in Florida by 30 percent,” said Pence.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

DeSantis didn’t get an opportunity to respond due to a commercial break, but UCF Political Science Professor Dr. Aubrey Jewett said it’s true spending has gone up under DeSantis.

However, the state has also increased its reserves to historic levels and paid down billions on its debts.

“Tax revenues have gone up, our population has gone up and we got a lot of federal dollars because of COVID and that sort of thing. As the state constitution requires, we ran a balanced budget every year,” said Jewett.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley hit DeSantis on energy in a heated exchange.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“You banned fracking. You banned offshore drilling,” said Haley.

“Our voters enacted a constitutional amendment,” rebutted DeSantis.

“You banned it before they voted,” said Haley.

“No, that’s not true,” replied DeSantis.

In reality, voters did approve Amendment 9, which banned offshore drilling in 2018 - The same year DeSantis won the Governor’s mansion.

Two months later, DeSantis did sign an executive order on his second day in office directing the Department of Environmental Protection to oppose fracking and offshore drilling, but an effort to ban fracking in Florida failed to pass the state legislature that year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Was Haley correct by saying DeSantis banned fracking? No. But was he clearly against fracking and oil drilling off of Florida when he was running for office? Absolutely,” said Jewett.

Finally, DeSantis was asked about the state’s new African American history standards, which include instruction on skills slaves learned that could be applied for their personal benefit.

“First of all, that’s a hoax that was perpetrated by Kamala Harris. We are not gonna be doing that. Second of all, that was written by dependents of slaves. These are great Black history scholars. So, we need to stop playing these games,” said DeSantis in his response.

“There is not a redeeming quality in slavery. He and Kamala should have just taken the one sentence out,” US Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) said in a follow-up response.

On that one, Jewett argued there’s no getting around the direct language in the standards.

“That’s in the standards, but I guess it does depend on how you interpret that, and for a lot of African Americans, understandably they interpret that pretty negatively,” said Jewett.

Jewett noted while DeSantis was the target of many attacks, he strayed away from attacking his fellow candidates on the stage.

However, he did target former President Donald Trump for racking up the national debt and failing to appear on the debate stage.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.