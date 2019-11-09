Drake hands Jacksonville 6th straight loss 28-14

Corwin was 13-of-19 passing for 169 yards with one interception. His scoring passes went to Shane Feller and Devin Cates to give Drake a 21-7 lead late in the third quarter. Corwin sealed it with an 11-yard scoring run with 3:57 left.
Drake (5-4, 5-1 Pioneer) recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and held Jacksonville to 44 yards passing.
Calvin Turner Jr. led Jacksonville (2-8, 0-6) with 150 rushing and 44 yards passing. A.J. Davis added five carries for 67 yards and a score, and Jordan Younge-Humphrey had six carries, 45 yards and a TD.
The Dolphins haven't won since beating NAIA member Ave Maria 42-28 on September 28.
