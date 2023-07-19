Experts warn parents to beware of counterfeit car seats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials in Central Florida warn parents to beware of the rise of counterfeit car seats.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Motor vehicle crashes is the leading cause of death for kids and kills hundreds every year.

Car seats are the best way to keep a baby safe, but some parents may be unknowingly putting their child in danger.

“Counterfeit car seats are made of cheaper, flimsier materials, and they are unable to withstand the crash forces that happen in a crash,” said Courtney Gleaton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Gleaton is the injury prevention coordinator with Orlando Health and said that last year alone, the hospital system found 42 counterfeit car seats and 34 foreign-made car seats during inspections. They are on track to match those numbers again this year.

“They are not federally regulated in the U.S. and therefore, are not safe to use for your children,” Gleaton said.

Many of the knockoff car seats can be bought online, so Gleaton said not to buy from a third party. She also said that before you spend money on a travel system, zoom in on the product picture to check the labels.

“All car seats in the U.S. are going to have English and Spanish labels, not just photographs of them,” she said.

Read: Oceanway tenants being forced out due to electrical and zoning problems

If you already have a car seat for your child, check the straps and anchoring parts. If there are no lower anchoring attachments or a chest clip, it might be a counterfeit.

Finally, read the label. All federally compliant car seats should say that it conforms to all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards.

“If it did not come with a registration card or car seat manual, that can also be an indicator that it’s counterfeit,” said Gleaton.

If you’re worried about your car seat, Gleaton said that you should get with a trained technician in your area who can make sure the seat is safe.

Read: Recall alert: Cava Foods recalls hummus due to undeclared sesame

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.