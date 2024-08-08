For families wrecked by fake fentanyl pills, a glimmer of hope for justice

ORLANDO, Fla. — Laura Linares said life changed for her on Sep. 15, 2023, when she lost her 19-year-old son Noah to drugs.

Noah Polanco had big dreams, Linares said. Other family members described him as joyful, a student at Valencia College and into video games.

They said he thought he had purchased Xanax from a dealer. He was taken to the hospital after consuming one of the pills. He never woke up.

“How do you explain to a 7-year-old you’re never going to see your brother again?” Linares said through tears.

Wednesday was painful for Linares, but also joyful as prosecutors announced the dealer who gave the unknowing Polanco fentanyl pills faced life in prison.

The breakup of the “Respect Money Structure/Everybody Killer” gang resulted in 11 arrests, including 3 people who face murder charges for dealing deadly drugs.

