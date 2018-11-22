  • FL Lottery

    By: The Associated Press

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

    Estimated jackpot: $155 million

    5-1

    (five, one)

    7-5-6

    (seven, five, six)

    4-9-1-5

    (four, nine, one, five)

    6-2-5-7-9

    (six, two, five, seven, nine)

    Mega Millions

    Pick 2 Midday

    Pick 3 Midday

    Pick 4 Midday

    Pick 5 Midday

    Powerball

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

