Fla St. looks to extend streak vs Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida State (0-1) vs. Florida (1-0)
Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida. Florida State has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Gators. Florida's last win in the series came on Nov. 29, 2013, a 67-66 win.
LAST TIME: Florida State put up 81 and came away with a 21-point win over Florida when these two rivals faced each other last season.
DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Florida State went 14-2 against programs outside its conference, while Florida went 9-6 in such games.
