Flames shoot out of engine during United Airlines flight to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station received a frightening video that shows the moment flames started shooting out of a plane that was on its way to Florida.

Passengers said it happened just minutes after their United Airlines flight took off from Houston Monday night.

The flight was headed to Fort Myers.

People on the flight said they heard a loud bang and then saw orange flames pour out from the engine.

After fire shot out from the engine the aircraft then started to shake.

