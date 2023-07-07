FLORIDA AMBER ALERT: 12-year-old boy abducted by father, St. Lucie deputies say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a 12-year-old boy who St. Lucie County deputies say was abducted by his father.

Leon Scarborough was last seen in the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce, FDLE said.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored shorts and yellow Crocs.

FDLE said Leon has a mole on his left shoulder blade and is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

St. Lucie County deputies say Leon was taken by his father, Tracey Scarborough, who lives in Indian River County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

MISSING JUVENILE - PARENTAL ABDUCTION Please contact Detective Jennifer Diaz at 772-462-3309 if you have any information related to Leon or Tracey Scarborough. Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 7, 2023

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tracey Scarborough, 54, is bald, has hazel eyes, and is 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

Typically, AMBER Alerts include information about a vehicle that may be involved, but FDLE did not share any vehicle information in this alert.

Anyone who has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770, or call 911.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.