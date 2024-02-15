Florida man accused of threatening to shoot student driver for cutting him off in traffic

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that a Deltona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of threatening to shoot a student driver and their father for accidentally cutting him off in traffic.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a Publix on Doyle Rd. in Deltona just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a confrontation taking place between the occupants of two vehicles.

The first deputy on scene spoke to one of the victims who said he was in the passenger seat of a black Lexus as his daughter- who had a learner’s permit- was learning to drive.

