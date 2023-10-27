Florida man sentenced to 15 years: Charged with international money laundering and drug trafficking

TAMPA, Fla — 46-year-old Luis Mojica Rojas has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, conspiracy to commit international money laundering, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The court also ordered Mojica Rojas to forfeit $90,000, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense. Mojica Rojas was arrested on May 9, 2022, detained, and pleaded guilty on July 19, 2023.

According to court records, on May 9, 2022, federal agents arrived at Mojica’s house for a search warrant. Inside the master bedroom, agents found an AR-15 assault pistol and a loaded drum magazine for an AR-15. DNA testing confirmed that Mojica Rojas possessed it.

Cocaine was also found in the master bathroom. Agents seized over 780 grams of suspected fentanyl in powdered form and another 102 grams of counterfeit prescription drugs containing suspected fentanyl from a shed and camper in the backyard. In total, law enforcement seized over two kilograms of fentanyl associated with the conspiracy.

In August 2021, Mojica Rojas met with an undercover law enforcement officer to launder $90,000 in drug proceeds on behalf of a coconspirator.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

the United States Postal Inspection Service

Homeland Security Investigations

the Pasco Sheriff’s Office

the Tampa Police Department

the Plant City Police Department

More about OCDETF:

OCDETF Identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dan Baeza.

