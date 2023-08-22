FLORIDA MISSING CHILD ALERT: Miami girl last seen in December ‘may be in danger of death’

MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a girl who they say has been missing since December 28.

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra, now 4 years old, was last seen in the area of the 200th block of NW 15th Street in Miami, FDLE said.

The girl is described as White-Hispanic with brown hair, brown eyes, is 3 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 27 pounds.

The child may be in the company of 34-year-old Carolina Vizcarra Olvera.

Olvera is described as White-Hispanic with brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

“Due to an ongoing investigation, the City of Miami Police Department believes Carolina may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the FDLE said in its alert.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 305-579-6111 or 911.

