Florida ranked No. 6 best state in America to live in, WalletHub report shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is among top 10 best states in America to live in, according to a new report.

In compiling its report on 2023′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.

Florida came in at No. 6 on the list. Here are the states that beat the Sunshine State in the top 5:

Massachusetts New Jersey New Hampshire New York Wyoming

Some of Florida’s living conditions ranked as follows, according to the report:

33rd – Affordability

– Affordability 14th – Economy

– Economy 46th – Housing Costs

– Housing Costs 47th – % of Insured Population

– % of Insured Population 17th – Education & Health

– Education & Health 5th – Quality of Life

– Quality of Life 15th – Safety

– Safety Tied for 1st with California – Restaurants per Capita

New Hampshire checked in at second on the list, while Maine ranked 12th, Vermont ranked 17th, Connecticut ranked 26th, and Rhode Island ranked 29th.

New Mexico was ranked the worst state to live in.

To view the full report, visit the link here.

