Florida restaurant ranked as one of the 150 ‘Most Legendary Restaurants in the World’

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida restaurant that’s been open for more than 100 years is being recognized as one of the most legendary restaurants in the world.

Taste Atlas curated a list of the 150 most legendary restaurants worldwide, each offering a “unique gastronomic journey that is absolutely worth embarking upon at least once in your lifetime.”

Joe’s Stone Crab, open since 1913 in Miami Beach, was ranked at No. 33 on the list for its “iconic dish” of stone crab claws.

The website said Joe’s stone crab claws are “sourced sustainably from the nearby Atlantic waters and served chilled with a side of their signature mustard sauce.”

“Stone crabs are unique in that they are often harvested for their claws alone, while the rest of the crab is returned to the ocean alive,” Taste Atlas writes of stone crab claws. “Since stone crabs can regenerate their claws, this practice is more sustainable.”

Taste Atlas says the restaurants they picked are not just places to grab a meal, but destinations in their own right, like museums and moments.

To view the full list of the most legendary restaurants in the world, visit the link here.

