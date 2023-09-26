Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp reaches just shy of 1.4 million policies

The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. ended last week on the verge of hitting 1.4 million policies.

After three years of massive growth, Citizens had 1,399,554 policies as of Friday, according to data posted on its website. That was up from 1,391,777 policies a week earlier and 1,387,163 policies two weeks earlier.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has been flooded by homeowners seeking coverage as private insurers have shed policies and raised rates because of financial problems.

As illustrations of the growth, Citizens had 511,055 policies on Sept. 30, 2020; 708,919 policies on Sept. 30, 2021; and 1,071,850 policies on Sept. 30, 2022, according to its website.

