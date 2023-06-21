Florida’s not the ‘Most Fun State in America’ -- but it came close

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Which state is the most fun? It’s not Florida.

But the Sunshine State came close. It was ranked No. 2, behind California at No. 1, on WalletHub’s 2023′s Most Fun States in America.

WalletHub scored to each state based on entertainment and recreation (80 points) and looked at factors that included:

Number of attractions

Restaurants per capita

Ideal weather

Variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For the remaining 20 points, WalletHub looked at nightlife in each state, including:

Average beer and wine price

Nightlife options per capita

Time of last call

“Access to bars” grade

California received an overall score of 64.56 while Florida’s total score was 61.72.

California and Florida also scored No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the entertainment and recreation category. In the nightlife category, California came in at No. 4 while Florida ranked No. 11.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Florida is in a four-way tie at No. 1 with California, New York and Texas for the most restaurants per capita.

To see all of WalletHub’s findings for fun states, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.