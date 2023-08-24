Four Florida cities named among best places to retire in the U.S.

The Sunshine State was well represented on HGTV’s “The 30 Best Places to Retire in the U.S.”
Four Florida cities -- Tallahassee, Boca Raton, Sarasota, and Naples -- made the list.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
The ranking factored in affordability, healthcare, weather, taxes, transportation, and overall satisfaction.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Here are the highlights of the Florida cities that were selected:
- Tallahassee has a Third Act program, creating an opportunity for those 50 and older to lend their expertise to entrepreneurs’ startup businesses.
- Boca Raton “attracts seniors seeking a mix of golf courses, museums, soft sand beaches, parks, top healthcare and upscale shopping.”
- Sarasota has a “notable arts scene,” including the The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Sarasota Opera House.
- Naples has “year-round festivals also keep the fun going, including Summer Jazz on the Gulf, Stone Crab Festival, The Naples Shakespeare Festival and The Naples Craft Beer Festival.”
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Other southern cities making the list were Savannah, Asheville, Raleigh, and more.
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.