Girl, 13, was stabbed to death by stranger while walking to friend’s house, Florida sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina shared new details Friday morning about the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff said Jerry Dorisme, 27, is facing first-degree murder charges for the killing of Rose Dieujuste.

Mina shared tragic details about Rose’s final moments and how detectives made the arrest.

He described the killing as random and senseless.

The sheriff said Dorisme didn’t know Rose but was familiar with the area.

