Golfer Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in Florida, reports say

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. — Golfer Tiger Woods was in a rollover car crash on Friday afternoon in South Florida, WSVN in Miami reports.

The crash happened in Jupiter Island near 281 Beach Road, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WSVN.

Woods’ injuries remain unclear at this time.

Officials said they would hold a briefing at 5 p.m.

Check back with Action News Jax for updates on this developing story.

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