Gray, Rockies to face Alcantara, Marlins

Colorado Rockies (91-72, second in the NL West in 2018) vs. Miami Marlins (63-98, fifth in the NL East in 2018)
Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Marlins Park.
The Marlins went 38-43 on their home field in 2018. Miami hit .237 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.
The Rockies finished 44-38 in road games in 2018. Colorado pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.
Marlins Injuries: None listed.
Rockies Injuries: Daniel Murphy: day-to-day (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
