‘I feel for the families:’ Central Florida residents evacuated after ground depression

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — At least 2 families in Lake County have no home after a massive ground depression opened up late Saturday.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that it happened on Compass Rose Lane in Groveland.

The crater, about 20 ft and 10 ft wide and 8 ft deep, has created concern among neighbors.

“I feel for the families,” said Mike Greene, who lives nearby. “I heard about it last night. I saw the lights and the firefighters in and out of this area.”

Most of the damage was caused to one house, which has now been condemned.

At least one more home was evacuated preemptively, for safety reasons.

“I was expecting them to tell us to leave too,” said Gary Smith, who lives one house over from the depression.

