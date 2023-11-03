Jeff Bezos moving to Florida, will become state’s No. 1 billionaire

MIAMI — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is trading one coast for another.

Bezos announced he’s leaving his long-time home in Seattle to start a new life in Miami.

He announced on Instagram that he wants to live close to his parents, who recently moved back to Florida.

He also has a space venture, called Blue Origin, at Cape Canaveral.

With the move, Bezos will become the No. 1 ranked billionaire in Florida, with a net worth of $161 billion, according to Forbes.

This will bump Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who has a net worth of $12.2 billion, down to the No. 5 ranked billionaire in Florida.

