Jets-Lightning Sums

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Perreault 5 (Poolman, Morrissey), 1:59. 2, Tampa Bay, Hedman 4 (Stamkos), 19:11. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Roslovic 4 (Wheeler, Copp), 7:18. 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 9 (Connor, Morrissey), 7:39 (pp). Penalties_Gourde, TB, (interference), 3:25; Tampa Bay bench, served by Verhaeghe (delay of game), 7:18; Kulikov, WPG, (boarding), 14:27.
Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 7 (Hedman, Cirelli), 17:44. 6, Winnipeg, Connor 7 (Sbisa, Wheeler), 18:32. 7, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 2 (Kucherov, Hedman), 19:38. Penalties_Beaulieu, WPG, (holding), 1:48; Shattenkirk, TB, (hooking), 3:34; Kucherov, TB, (high sticking), 8:07.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-11-9_27. Tampa Bay 9-11-14_34.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 9-6-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 7-5-0 (26-23).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:34.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.
