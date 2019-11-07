Magic-Mavericks, Box

Isaac 5-8 2-2 13, Gordon 10-17 2-2 23, Vucevic 7-15 4-5 19, Fultz 5-10 1-1 11, Fournier 3-5 2-2 9, Iwundu 0-4 2-4 2, Aminu 0-4 0-0 0, Birch 1-2 1-4 3, Augustin 4-6 3-3 13, Carter-Williams 4-9 5-5 13. Totals 39-80 22-28 106.
Finney-Smith 1-3 1-2 4, Porzingis 4-14 1-2 10, Powell 5-8 2-2 12, Doncic 10-21 6-7 27, Curry 1-2 3-5 5, Jackson 4-6 2-2 11, Hardaway Jr. 4-11 3-4 13, Kleber 4-6 4-4 14, Marjanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Barea 3-6 2-2 11, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Brunson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 24-30 107.
3-Point Goals_Orlando 6-24 (Augustin 2-3, Fournier 1-2, Isaac 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Gordon 1-5, Carter-Williams 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Iwundu 0-3, Aminu 0-3), Dallas 11-31 (Barea 3-4, Kleber 2-3, Hardaway Jr. 2-5, Finney-Smith 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Porzingis 1-5, Doncic 1-7, Curry 0-1, Brunson 0-2). Fouled Out_Fournier, Gordon. Rebounds_Orlando 44 (Vucevic 11), Dallas 43 (Powell, Porzingis 8). Assists_Orlando 25 (Vucevic 7), Dallas 20 (Doncic 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 30, Dallas 23. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second). A_19,487 (19,200).
