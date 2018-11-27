Maitland fills stat line, Bethune-Cookman tops Stetson 84-74

The Hatters jumped to an 8-1 lead and Leo Goodman's 3-pointer made it 23-16 midway through the half. Bethune-Cookman (3-4) responded with a 14-4 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Maitland.
The Wildcats led 38-29 at halftime and reached their first double-digit lead (44-33) on a Maitland layup with 17:42 remaining. Raine McKeython made 1 of 2 free throws two minutes later and Stetson (1-6) came within 46-41 but couldn't get closer.
Cletrell Pope scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting with 14 rebounds and Soufiyane Diakite scored 10 for Bethune-Cookman.
Abayomi Iyiola led Stetson with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Marques Sumner scored 14, Christiaan Jones 12 and Goodman 11 and a career-tying nine rebounds.
Stetson owns the series margin 23-9, but the Wildcats have beaten the Hatters in consecutive years for the first time.
