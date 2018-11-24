Man charged with attack landlord with machete

News outlets report that 48-year-old Jimmie Lee Leeks was arrested in Fort Lauderdale and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Police say 89-year-old Maurice Blanchar was renting a studio apartment in his backyard to Leeks. Blanchar told police he went to talk to Leeks about late rent money on Wednesday and said Leeks pulled out a machete and tried to kill him. Blanchar suffered cuts to his arm, head and leg but was able to somewhat defend himself with a cane.
Jail records didn't list an attorney for Leeks.
