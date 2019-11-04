Man convicted of killing teenage Florida girl in 2016

Bryan Keefe Goggins Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2016 death of Tamia "Mia" Alexandria Sanders.
Prosecutors said two women and a man were also injured in the shooting.
The teen's family told investigators she was walking out of her home when gunfire erupted.
The Florida Times-Union reports Goggins acted as his own attorney during the trial, which began Tuesday.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 9.
