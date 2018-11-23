  • Man struck, killed by train

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a freight train in Florida.

    Florida Today reports that the pedestrian was hit early Thursday morning in Titusville.

    Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death remains under investigation.

