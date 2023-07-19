Mother of Florida woman accused of abducting her own baby says she suffered mental breakdown

TAMPA, Fla. — The mother of a Florida woman accused of trying to abduct her baby from a hospital in Tampa is saying her daughter is not a criminal.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to police, on Thursday night, Kendra Greene walked into Palms West Hospital and took her 3-day-old daughter out of the Intensive Care Unit, stabbing three nurses who tried to stop her.

However, Greene’s mother, Deion Greene, stands by the fact that her daughter isn’t a criminal but a college graduate who dreams of working in an agricultural lab.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deion said that Kendra was diagnosed with schizophrenia three years ago. Medication helped but Kendra stopped taking the meds just before she got pregnant.

Deion said that at 41 weeks, her daughter’s mental health had significantly deteriorated.

“She went past her due date … so because she passed her due date, her hormones were raging double,” said Deion.

Read: Neighbors shocked after former PGA Youth Golf instructor arrested for child abuse porn

Deion said she tried calling multiple hospitals and law enforcement about her daughter’s deteriorating condition, but nobody would help. She finally got Kendra checked into Palms West Hospital on July 2, where she said Kendra suffered two mental breakdowns.

She said her daughter got worse after the baby, Princess, was born and placed in the ICU because she was too small. Deion has since learned Kendra thought Princess was in danger.

“She said the hospital kidnapped her baby, and she was going to get her baby from the hospital one way or another,” she said.

Read: Recall alert: Cava Foods recalls hummus due to undeclared sesame

This false belief that her baby was in danger is what Deion believes led to what happened Thursday night. She hopes people can see her daughter isn’t a criminal but just needs help.

“When people do stuff like that … You don’t lock them up in prison. She needs to go into a psych hospital,” Deion said.

Read: ‘Aggressive’ alligator bites snorkeler in Florida spring, wildlife officials say

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.