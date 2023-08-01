‘No crime had occurred:’ Daytona Beach police release new information in teen’s AMBER Alert

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department has released more information about an AMBER Alert that was issued for a 14-year-old girl.

DBPD said two Northeast Florida law enforcement agencies, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, assisted them and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in locating the girl unharmed in Marion County.

“Based on statements from witnesses, our investigation determined that no crime had occurred due to the alleged accusation not being factual and also being reported by a third party and not the victim,” the DBPD said in a news release.

The AMBER Alert was issued for the girl on Monday evening. On Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the alert and said she had been found safe.

