Panthers-Bruins Sums

First Period_None. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (high sticking), 19:47.
Second Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 16 (Bergeron), 11:55. 2, Boston, Nordstrom 2 (Coyle), 14:02. 3, Boston, Bjork 3 (Marchand, Krejci), 17:16 (pp). 4, Boston, Chara 3 (Heinen, Krejci), 19:31. Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (holding), 4:21; Hunt, FLA, (holding), 15:33.
Third Period_5, Florida, Ekblad 2 (Barkov, Yandle), 0:50. 6, Florida, Vatrano 6 (Huberdeau), 5:26 (pp). 7, Florida, Hoffman 7 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 9:43 (pp). 8, Florida, Yandle 2 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 18:21. Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (elbowing), 1:08; Marchand, BOS, (roughing), 1:08; Trocheck, FLA, (roughing), 1:08; Marchand, BOS, (roughing), 1:08; Wagner, BOS, (slashing), 3:49; Kuraly, BOS, (hooking), 8:32; Acciari, FLA, (tripping), 13:32.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Florida 2 (, Vatrano NG, Trocheck G, Huberdeau NG, Hoffman G), Boston 1 (Wagner NG, Marchand NG, Coyle G, McAvoy NG).
Shots on Goal_Florida 5-7-12-5_29. Boston 7-16-9-6_38.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 4; Boston 1 of 2.
Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 3-1-1 (15 shots-15 saves), Bobrovsky 6-3-4 (23-19). Boston, Rask 7-2-2 (29-25).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:47.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kiel Murchison.
