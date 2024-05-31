Parents enraged after Marion County park covered in racist, antisemitic graffiti

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — For more than 100 days, Hilton Smith has watched graffiti cover nearly every surface of the Gail D. Helvie Park near his home.

Some of the vandalism includes crude anatomical drawings, names, initials and a plug for the popular video game Fortnite.

Other, more recent appearances have consisted of swastikas and racial slurs on a dock Smith’s children use to fish.

“I served in the army and to think I’ve had to come back to this is insane,” Smith said. “I have an 11-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son who ask me, ‘Why is it that we’re being hated? Why does it say that they want us to die?’”

