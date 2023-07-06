Powerball: Florida store sells $1 million second-tier prize in Wednesday’s drawing

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — While no one won the big prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, three people won $1 million, and one ticket was sold in Florida.

Wednesday night’s Powerball winning numbers were 68-17-24-62-48 with a red Powerball number of 23.

The Florida Lottery announced that a second-tier prize was drawn last night.

The winning quick-pick ticket was sold at the Exprezo, 5070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, in Loxahatchee, a town about 17 miles west of Palm Beach.

According to Powerball, the odds of getting all five numbers right without the Powerball is 1 in 11,688,053.52.

Other second-tier winning tickets were sold in New York and Ohio.

Powerball’s main jackpot went unclaimed Wednesday and is now estimated at $590 million.

The next drawing is Saturday, July 8.

