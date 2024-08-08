SEE: Autistic boy rescued from pond by Central Florida deputies

DELTONA, Fla. — Central Florida deputies rescued a missing autistic boy from a pond in Deltona on Tuesday night.

His father said the 5-year-old ran out of a door and set off an alarm.

Volusia County deputies searched the home and yard with no luck.

Autistic kids face a greater risk of drowning due to a behavior known as “elopement,” a tendency to wander off. The National Autism Association said they are 160 times more likely to drown than other children.

The deputies then started searching nearby bodies of water after a sighting from neighbors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The moment they found the boy was caught on body-worn camera video.

Missing child rescued in pond: 8/6/24 Let's hear it for Deputy Wes Brough, who found and rescued a missing child in a pond last night in City of Deltona, Florida! Deputies responded to a report of a missing child around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Valmont Lane, Deltona. The boy's father told deputies his 5-year-old son escaped the house through a second-story door, which set off an alarm. The family immediately began looking, asked neighbors for help, and called 911. Deputies searched the house and the immediate area with no luck. But knowing that the 5-year-old had autism and was attracted to water, deputies began checking bodies of water near the neighborhood. Deputy Brough and others headed for a pond a few blocks away behind Toluca Court. Around 7:48 p.m., Deputy Brough heard a voice and spotted the boy out in the water, hanging onto a log. Deputy Brough jumped into the pond and carried the boy to dry land, where he was medically cleared and returned to his family. It was confirmed the family had taken several measures to secure the house, including the alarm on the door that immediately alerted them the boy had gone missing. Like all VSO deputies, Deputy Brough has received Autism Awareness Training to help prepare for a wide variety of calls involving people with autism, including missing children. Great job to all involved on this call! Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

VSO said that around 7:48 p.m., Deputy Wes Brough heard a voice and spotted the boy out in the water, hanging onto a log, our sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

“He was holding on to a dead tree stump, barely sticking out of the water, I was able to run out to the water and grab him, and when I did, the tree stump broke in half. I’m glad we were out there when we did,” Brough said.

Brough jumped into the pound and carried the boy out of the water, where he was medically cleared and returned to his family.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.