Sheriff: ‘Potential serial killer’ arrested after killing 2 women in Orlando area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced Monday that his detectives arrested a man whom he described as a “potential serial killer.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Mina said Carlos Baez-Nieves, 24, confessed to killing 2 women within 1 month.

Investigators said Baez-Nieves targeted the most vulnerable women he could find: transient women who traded sex for money.

Read: Government financial watchdog gives Jacksonville D grade; questions if city can afford new stadium

They said Baez-Nieves picked up the women, had sex with them and then strangled them.

“He targeted women who he clearly thought would not be missed,” Mina said. “He murdered them and dumped their bodies on the side of the road like they were trash.”

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: Police not looking for any more suspects in ambush that killed 4 officers, injured 4 more

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.