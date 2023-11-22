SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket, more Starlink satellites from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched another rocket from the Space Coast early Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 2:47 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It carried 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit for the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed that the rocket’s first stage booster successfully landed on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/rWj1id7PQW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 22, 2023

