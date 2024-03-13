SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.

The company plans to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch is set for 7:29 p.m. from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

