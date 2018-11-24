0 The Latest: Ole Miss beats Baylor in Emerald Coast semis

- The Latest on the Emerald Coast Classic (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

Breein Tyree led Mississippi with a career-high 28 points as the Rebels held off Baylor 78-70 to earn a spot in the Emerald Coast Classic title game despite blowing a 13-point lead Friday night.

The Rebels will try to become the first two-time tournament champions when they meet Cincinnati, a 71-55 winner over George Mason earlier in the day, on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the title game from the inaugural Emerald Coast Classic in 2014.

Bruce Stevens was the only other player to score in double figures for Mississippi (3-1) with 17 points.

Tristan Clark led Baylor (3-2) with 27 points, also a career high. Makai Mason scored 18 for the Bears while Matthew Mayer had 12 points and Jared Butler added 11.

Tyree scored eight points to lead Mississippi to an 18-5 less than seven minutes in. Baylor then started reeling in the Rebels and briefly took a 39-38 lead. Mississippi, though, ended the half with a 43-39 lead after scoring the next five points on a pair of free throws by Terence Davis and a 3-pointer by Stevens.

Baylor pulled into a 46-46 tie earlier in the second half on a Clark dunk, but Tyree answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels never again trailed.

___

9:45 p.m.

Cane Broome came off the bench to pace Cincinnati with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting as the Bearcats advanced to the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic with a 71-55 win over George Mason on Friday night.

Tre Scott made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 14 points while Jarron Cumberland and Rashawn Fredericks each added 11 points for Cincinnati (4-1).

Javon Greene led the Patriots (2-4) with 11 points.

The Bearcats never trailed. George Mason closed the gap to a point a twice in the first five minutes on a pair of 3-pointers by Goanar Mar and Jaire Grayer. Grayer's 3 cut the deficit to 7-6 but Broome led Cincinnati on an 11-4 run that made it 18-10 midway through the first half. Broome scored eight points during that stretch with a pair of free throws, a layup and two jumpers. Keith Williams and Broome made back-to-back jumpers to open the second half that made it 36-23 and Cincinnati led by double figures the rest of the way.

___

5 p.m.

Jeremiah Jefferson scored 22 points, Kevin Johnson added 20 and Nicholls State defeated North Carolina Central 77-63 on Friday at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Nicholls State will play Western Michigan for the championship of the Visitors Bracket on Saturday while North Carolina Central plays Southern University for third place.

Jefferson was 9-of-17 shooting with four 3-pointers and six rebounds while Johnson was 9 of 16 with four assists. Elvis Harvey added 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. The Colonels shot 51 percent.

The Colonels (3-4) led 37-31 at halftime after Johnson scored 12 points and Jefferson 11 with the team sinking six 3-pointers before the break.

Raasean Davis scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Eagles (1-5). Randy Miller Jr. added 11 points, making half of his eight shots.

The Colonels built a 16-point lead with 8:55 remaining and Eagles didn't get closer than nine thereafter.

____

2 p.m.

Seth Dugan scored 28 points, Josh Davis added 24 and Western Michigan took an 85-70 victory over Southern in the opener of the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

Dugan scored 17 points and Davis 16 in the first half as the Broncos (4-2) took command early, leading 52-34 after shooting 71 percent before the break.

The Jaguars used a 10-2 run to get within 65-60 with 6:45 remaining but WMU responded with a 13-2 run with seven points from Wilkins and six by Davis to lead by 17 with three minutes left.

Dugan finished 11 of 15 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds and Davis 9 of 9 with seven boards. The Broncos finished at 57 percent shooting, making 10 of 22 from the arc.

Eddie Reese scored 22 points to lead five Jaguars (0-5) in double figures.

Nicholls State, North Carolina Central, George Mason, Cincinnati, Baylor and Mississippi are also in the two-day tournament.

