The Latest: Northwestern notches big win over Utah

1:30 p.m.
Vic Law scored 19 points and Dererk Pardon added 15 - without missing a shot from the field - as Northwestern beat Utah 79-57 Sunday in the Wooden Legacy's fifth-place game.
Four players scored in double figures for Northwestern (5-1), which added a victory against a Pac-12 team to its resume.
The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers, including the first career 3 by senior Pardon.
Pardon was accurate all tournament as he made 12 of his 14 shots. He didn't miss any of his four shots against La Salle on Friday and was 5-for-5 shooting against Utah. He was just 4 for 7 from the free-throw line Sunday, however.
Utah (3-3) lost its first-round game to Hawaii, then lost to Grand Canyon Friday. The Utes played sloppy basketball and had 21 turnovers against Northwestern.
Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 15 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
