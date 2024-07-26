Virginia boy, 11, accused of making 21 fake 911 calls about shootings, bombs in Central Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy from Virginia is facing serious charges in Central Florida.

The child is accused of making more than 20 fake 911 calls about shootings and bombs in Flagler County.

This forced the school district to go on lock down for several days in a row back in May as the sheriff’s office investigated the threats.

When investigators searched the child’s devices at his home in Virginia, they found disturbing videos that displayed animal cruelty and child pornography.

They said he also admitted to other crimes like cyber sexual harassment and extortion. Sheriff Rick Staly said the child has shown no remorse and admitted to enjoying the attention.

The sheriff played 911 calls where the child said he shot his teacher in the head.

