‘Who is your God?:' Report gives details about woman after Lake County deputies shot

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest affidavit for the woman accused of leading to an ambush attack on Lake County deputies said she claimed to have a body under her home.

That’s just one of the many disturbing details in the report for Julie Sulpizio.

Investigators said deputies were called to Sulpizio’s home Friday night after reports that she struck her neighbor.

They said while deputies headed into the home for a well-being check on her family, they were shot at.

Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed, and Deputies Harold Howell and Stefano Gargano were injured.

