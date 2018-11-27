  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:
    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

    06-18-19-27-33

    (six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories