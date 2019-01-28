  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

    By: The Associated Press

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

    01-04-05-26-36

    (one, four, five, twenty-six, thirty-six)

