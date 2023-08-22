Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after she was struck by lightning before a Beyoncé concert

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman is lucky to be alive after she and her dog were struck by lightning a day before the Beyoncé concert in Tampa last week.

Lauro and Rebecca Soto, along with their trust companion Drake, live a sweet life in the Lake Nona area.

On Tuesday, Rebecca spent the first part of her evening getting ready for the “concert of a lifetime.”

“My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was going to attend with some friends the next day,” said Rebecca’s husband Lauro.

What happened in the last part of the evening almost took Rebecca’s life.

According to her husband, Rebecca and their dog walked outside for a quick potty break. Lauro said that out of nowhere, he heard a burst of thunder.

“I have never heard such a loud boom in my life,” Lauro said. “[Rebecca] was lying face down on. She looked completely limp. As soon as I flipped her over, my first thought was that she was dead. A couple of bystanders came by, who were running bikes or just walking by … saw the frantic scene that was happening, stopped and were able to help me.”

Rebecca was taken to the hospital where she got the medical help that saved her life.

“It’s remarkable actually thinking back to Tuesday night to where we are now,” Lauro said. “I never thought that I would be smiling and laughing with my wife.”

Now, Rebecca’s husband says she’s able to walk and talk, but it will take a while before they know the full extent of her injuries. In the meantime, they’re together.

“Every moment I get to spend with her, I will cherish that,” Lauro said.

