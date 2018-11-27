PARIS - PARIS (AP) - France's Macron says the country will shut down 14 nuclear reactors out of 58 by 2035.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
