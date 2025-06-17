G7 leaders discuss Ukraine and try to salvage their summit after Trump's early exit

KANANASKIS, Alberta — (AP) — Six of the Group of Seven leaders discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and international cooperation on some non-military issues, wrapping up a summit that was forced to demonstrate how the wealthy nations' club still can shape world events despite the early departure of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Japan were joined during Tuesday's final sessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO chief Mark Rutte. They focused on Russia's relentless war on its neighbor at what has essentially become just the G6.

Zelenskyy said of overnight Russian attacks that killed 15 people and injured 150-plus in his country, "Our families had a very difficult night, one of the biggest attacks from the very beginning of this war."

“We need support from allies and I’m here,” Zelenskyy said. He added, “We are ready for the peace negotiations, unconditional ceasefire. I think it’s very important. But for this, we need pressure.”

Carney said the attack “underscores the importance of standing in total solidarity with Ukraine.”

The remaining leaders agreed to jointly attempt to combat what they called non-market policies that could jeopardize global access to critical minerals. They similarly pledged to limit the downsides of artificial intelligence on jobs and the environment, while still embracing the potential of the “technological revolution.”

The summit was meant to showcase unity on top global issues, but no joint statement on the conflict in Ukraine was released.

Zelenskyy had been set to meet with Trump while world leaders were gathering in the Canadian Rocky Mountain resort of Kananaskis, but that was scrapped. The U.S. also previously signed an agreement granting American access to Ukraine's vast mineral resources.

A senior Canadian official said the U.S. opposed a joint statement on Ukraine amid its efforts to promote negotiations to end the fighting with Russia. The official said it only became clear during the summit's first day on Monday that there wouldn’t be one, though other attendees suggested no consensus statement was seriously on the table.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to discuss summit deliberations.

In Trump's absence, the remaining six leaders held an extensive session on Ukraine. Lacking unanimity, individual leaders also met with Zelenskyy to reassure him of their support.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new set of sanctions on Russia before agreeing with Zelenskyy to call a new meeting in the coming weeks of the “coalition of the willing.” That's the U.K. and France-backed plan to guarantee a future ceasefire with European troops and equipment and U.S. security guarantees.

Trump has shown little enthusiasm for the idea, and a ceasefire remains elusive.

The summit has also been overshadowed by a showdown over Iran's nuclear program that could escalate. Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran, and Iran has hit back with missiles and drones.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against pushing for regime change in Iran, suggesting it could destabilize the greater Middle East.

"I believe the greatest mistake today would be to pursue regime change in Iran through military means, as that would lead to chaos,” Macron said.

Before leaving, Trump joined the other leaders in issuing a statement saying Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and calling for a “de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.” Getting unanimity — even on a short and broadly worded statement — was a modest measure of success.

Still, Trump's departure only heightened the drama of a world on the verge of several firestorms — and of a summit deprived early of its most-watched world leader.

“We did everything I had to do at the G7,” Trump said while flying back to Washington. But things were getting awkward even before he left.

After the famous photo from the G7 in 2018 featured Trump and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel displaying less-than-friendly body language, this year's edition included a dramatic eye-roll by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as French President Emmanuel Macron whispered something in her ear during a Monday roundtable.

That, and concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war, little progress on the conflict in Gaza and now the situation in Iran have made things all the more tense — especially after Trump imposed severe tariffs on multiple nations that risk a global economic slowdown.

Members of Trump’s trade team remained in Canada to continue discussing tariffs, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who sat at the table as world leaders met with Zelenskyy.

Trump’s stance on Ukraine puts him fundamentally at odds with the other G7 leaders, who are clear that Russia is the aggressor in the war. The U.S. declined to join new sanctions against Russia from other countries, saying, “When I sanction a country, that costs the U.S. a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money.”

Trump also said at the summit that there would have been no war in Ukraine if G7 members hadn’t expelled Putin from the organization in 2014 for annexing Crimea. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the G7 now looks “very pale and quite useless” compared to “for example, such formats as the G20.”

And the U.S. president has placed greater priority on addressing his grievances with other nations’ trade policies than on collaboration with G7 allies. He has imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as 25% tariffs on autos. Trump is also charging a 10% tax on imports from most countries, though he could raise rates on July 9, after the 90-day negotiating period set by him would expire.

Trump and Starmer signed a trade framework that was previously announced in May, with the U.S. president saying that British trade was "very well protected" because "I like them, that's why. That's their ultimate protection."

But, while announcing that agreement, Trump brandished pages spelling out the deal and dropped them. Starmer stooped to pick them up, later explaining that he was compelled to ditch diplomatic decorum because anyone else trying to help risked spooking the president’s security team.

“There were quite strict rules about who can get close to the president,” Starmer said, adding that he was “just deeply conscious that in a situation like that it would not have been good for anybody else to have stepped forward.”

___

Associated Press writers Josh Boak in Calgary, Alberta, and Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.

