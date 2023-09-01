Georgia man who struck deputies with truck, fled in highspeed chase sentenced to 30 years in jail

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, the District Attorney of Brunswick Judicial Circuit, Keith Higgins, announced that a Georgia man will serve 30 years in jail for felony fleeing and eluding and four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The violent incident took place on Feb. 27, 2023. Grant Anderson Billings, 34, Lawrenceville, Ga., was seen speeding in a white Chevrolet work truck on Spur 25 eastbound towards Interstate 94.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a statement issued by District Attorney Keith Higgins, A Glynn County Police officer tried to stop Billings, who refused to pull over.

Two other GCPD units arrived and Billings then decided to pull over. But it wasn’t long until the defendant sped off once again, fleeing at high speed.

Glynn County Sheriff’s Office joined in after GCPD terminated the pursuit.

READ: NCSO: Man who was barricaded inside Yulee home was a Nassau Co. deputy

It was at this time that Billings chose to drive into the Waverly Pines neighborhood. Once inside the neighborhood, Billings struck a deputy in the leg with his truck and pinned another against his patrol vehicle.

“Were it not for a fire hydrant that stopped the momentum of the truck, the deputy would have been seriously injured,” District Attorney Higgins said in a statement. “Billings drove his vehicle into the sheriff’s car, assaulting him while continuing to flee.”

The final moment came when Sheriff Neal Jump used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. This caused Billings’ truck to spin out of control and into the median of the Golden Isles Parkway. He was immediately arrested.

In District Attorney Higgins’ statement, Billings was described as a two-time felon from the Atlanta area. During the chase, the defendant had a woman in the truck with him. The victim was also involved in his previous felony convictions.

READ: Drunk man arrested in St. Augustine after he fired shots into victim’s car

At trial, the woman admitted that Billings was under a sentence to have no contact with her. She also stated that the defendant had been drinking whiskey.

On Aug. 31, a Glynn County jury found Billings guilty of felony fleeing and eluding and four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Following the guilty verdict on all counts, Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane sentenced Billings to a total of 50 years -- 30 of those years to be served in the Department of Corrections and 20 years on probation. Billings was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We want to thank all the law enforcement officers in Glynn County, and throughout our circuit, for all of the hard work they do every day to keep our street and our community safe,” District Attorney Higgins said. “Billings placed many Glynn County citizens in danger with his reckless driving.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.